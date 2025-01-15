Man on trial for murder of Dutch soldier outside Indianapolis hotel

The Dutch Ministry of Defence released this photo of Simmie Poetsema. (Provided Photo/Dutch Ministry of Defence)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shamar Duncan is accused of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and disorderly conduct for a deadly shooting of a Dutch soldier outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel in summer 2022.

Royal Netherlands Army soldier Simmie Poetsema was killed in the shooting.

Eyewitnesses have described to News 8 that Duncan’s group was the aggressors of the fight. Three or four people were in Duncan’s group, and between nine and 14 in the group of Dutch soldiers, the eyewitnesses told News 8.

Duncan was arrested and formally charged in early September 2022.

Prosecutors in Duncan’s trial on Tuesday brought out witnesses including a representative from the coroner’s office, police officers, and witnesses present during summer 2022. Bodycam footage, surveillance footage, and images were shown to the jury.

Witnesses for the prosecution say the shooting started with a fight of three men and around nine Dutch soldiers. Two witnesses described the three men as instigators who started the fight, and the Dutch soldiers as trying to de-escalate the situation.

But, the scuffle on the street in front of Hampton Inn turned deadly.

Nicholas Passino said in court that he witnessed the fight. He described the three men being agitated and angry. “One of them said, ‘Unlock the car’ and ‘Get the strap.’”

Passino clarified that he’s heard that line before, that the word “strap” meant a gun.

Timothy Lee, who was working in nearby area at the time of the shooting, said, as he was going inside, he noticed the three men “got to their vehicle and were turned around and went north up Meridian. I went back to work, then I heard ‘pop,’ ‘pop.’”

Poetsema, who was in Indianapolis for training, was gunned downed in front of the hotel during a busy Saturday night.

On the witness stand, Officer Michael McCalip of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told about trying to give care to Poetsema. McCalip described Poetsema’s state as labored breathing with a bandaged head, and that the scene was emotional.

McCalip said he switched gloves because there was so much blood.

Poetsema died that night.

Dr. John Cavanaugh of the Marion County Coroner’s Office, said on the witness stand, “We deemed it gunshot wound to the head and ruled it a homicide.”

Cavanaugh said the bullet entered to the back of Poetsema’s head and exited on the right side of his forehead.

There were two other Dutch soldiers who were injured by gunfire at the time. They have since recovered.

Family of the accused and the decreased were at the trial.

Poetsema’s family sat in the front row. His mom and sister had to excuse themselves when graphic videos and photos were showed. There was audible crying.

The trial will continue Wednesday.