U.S. Marshals begin hunt for violent criminals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of the U.S. Marshals is in Indianapolis to partner with local law enforcement in the third phase of Operation North Star.

The operation is already underway on the streets of Indianapolis and targets people with warrants for serious felony charges.

“We always find our person,” said Ronald Davis, Director of the U.S. Marshals.

He broke down what success of the operation will look like.

“We are targeting and focusing on those that are drivers of crime. People that are causing and terrorizing many of our neighborhoods. In most communities, that’s a small number that’s exacting a lot of violence,” said Davis.

The operation brings a surge of both money and federal U.S. Marshals to the area.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said there are thousands of active warrants for people wanted for the most serious felonies, such as murder, sexual assault, and drug dealing. The U.S. Marshals said the timing of the operation is intentional. The goal is to get violent criminals off the streets before summer, when violent crime statistically increases.

Davis explained why operations of this size aren’t happening 365 days a year.

“Some of the surges we could not sustain from a staffing point of view, from a resources point of view every day,” said Davis.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said the hunt for violent criminals with warrants is never ending.

“Whether it’s project north star, or a Tuesday, our people are always out there working and trying to make it safer for the city,” said Randal Taylor, Chief of Police of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals did not say how long Operation North Star will last because they don’t want criminals to know that information. For 90 days following the operation, the U.S. Marshals will be following crime statistics in Indianapolis to find out how impactful it was.