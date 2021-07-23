Unemployment complications heightened for seniors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Understanding the unemployment system is difficult as is, but can become unbearable for those not used to computer technology.
- CLICK HERE for the overpayment waiver form in English
- CLICK HERE for the overpayment waiver form in Spanish
“There should be help available just for people that don’t have access to it. Because a lot of people don’t even own a computer and things are really computerized,” says Mary Jo Dannenbrink. “So [there’s a] disadvantage sometimes.”
Dannenbrink, a hair stylist at Clip Art, tells I-Team 8 she filed for unemployment benefits after hair salons were shut down due to the pandemic. It’s been a year and half and she has yet to receive a paycheck. Fortunately, she had her daughter to help her make calls and fill out forms, but that still hasn’t gotten her any new results.
“I had to keep repeating my identification and prove where I worked [several times with totally different people],” explains Dannenbrink. “People that answered the phone in the unemployment office have little scripts [that] I feel like they follow and they give you the answers that they think that you want, but there’s no solution.”
Monday, state Rep. Ryan Hatfield, a Democrat, said he’s hearing from struggling seniors, too.
“[It’s wrong.] To come in and say, ‘Oh, by the way, we need that money back’ even though you spent it on your utilities, you don’t have any job or any way to repay us and you’re on a fixed income probably for the rest of your life,” says Hatfield. “But we’re going to hound you and make it miserable anyways.”
Dannenbrink is back to beautifying her clients, but as the days go on, she says she’s losing trust with those in power.
“It’s a struggle in the fence there. I have to see some results.”
- Tell us about your unemployment issues
- I-Team 8 finds people forced to repay more unemployment benefits than they received
- Senators: Indiana leaders need to end silence on unemployment benefit overpayments
- Attorney: Time for Indiana to cut people slack on unemployment benefit repayments
- Surrounding states waiving unemployment repayments, but not Indiana
- News 8 gets 600+ complaints about unemployment benefits; some eye legal action
- News 8 receives 450 complaints about Indiana’s unemployment system in 2 days
- Workforce Development could resume pandemic unemployment benefits by Friday
- Mom’s unemployment Facebook group helping thousands get paid
- Government contractor among Hoosiers told to repay pandemic unemployment benefits
- How the Department of Workforce Development stonewalls Hoosiers
- Hoosiers wait for judge’s decision on federal unemployment benefits
- Self-employed recipients of pandemic aid get requests to pay back money
- Hoosiers in limbo amid court battle over federal unemployment benefits
- Workers to appeals court: let federal unemployment payments resume
- Indiana asks appeals court to block expanded federal unemployment ruling
- DWD: Stay tuned for federal unemployment benefits put in question by judge
- Indiana DWD, Holcomb yet to reveal extent of unemployment fraud, unpaid claims
- Indiana fares better than most states with unemployment fraud
- Jobless benefits delayed 15 weeks and counting for Army reservist from Indianapolis
- Indiana Workforce Development says 23% of jobless claims are fraudulent