United Methodist Church lifts ban on same-sex marriages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pastor Aaron Hobbs of the Broadway United Methodist Church says they are forward-thinking rule breakers. His church was defiant, and has been open to same sex marriages and LGBTQ+ people serving in the clergy even before the United Methodist Church lifted its ban on same-sex marriages last week.

“We have been working like it was true until it was,” Hobbs said. “We talk about God being ridiculous and we’re supposed to love ridiculously because God does, and that’s all-inclusive unending love.”

The United Methodist Church has 650 churches in Indiana, with about 100-thousand members combined. It’s the 2nd largest protestant denomination in the country, but becoming more inclusive meant a lot of loss.

Last year, when the church discussed options for gay members, 174 churches in Indiana de-affiliated, that’s according to the United Methodist Churches of Indiana website. Overall, 317 churches in Indiana left in the last six years.

“I was disappointed with that really because I know one of the churches is one I used to work with early on in my career,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs says this is an opportunity to be a beacon and an example for others. Hobbs says he is excited because now they know the church can be the church “we have always felt God wanted United Methodist Church to be.”