Displaced Indy Marine looks for permanent home after fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– “No heroes should ever be homeless,” is a slogan on Helping Veterans and Families website. After a massive fire destroyed the HVAF apartments, 48 veterans have been displaced by the fire last month; only 8 found permanent homes.

While the City of Indianapolis honors and commemorates the veterans and their sacrifices this Veterans Day, former Marine Alan Stewart is housed temporarily at a hotel while he looks for a permanent home.

“We’re just like everyone else looking for a place to stay,” said Stewart.

He said he lost everything, but is grateful to be alive. “I’ve got the same thing I came here with me and what I got right now. Everyone got out and no one got hurt in the fire.”

Stewart has vouchers to help pay for housing, but most landlords won’t accept them for rent.

Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of HVAF said, “Especially on Veterans day I think its worth pausing to reflect on the sacrifices our veterans have made and figuring out how we can honor them, and accepting vouchers is one of those practical ways.”

Some landlords have expressed the hassle of accepting vouchers due to additional regulations that would require federal inspections and voucher payment delays.

“Those who are using vouchers. It’s a guaranteed payment so there’s really little risk for landlords to accept that,” said Hildebrand.

At the Veteran’s Day Ceremony, the Mayor Joe Hogsett didn’t give specific plans of when the veterans were going to get housed, but he did say he’s hoping it’s some time soon.

“The sooner the better. We don’t have a specific date in mind, we’ve been working assiduously as we can to get them re-housed and were working through the voucher process with the Indianapolis Housing Agency,” he said.

Stuart says he’s looking for work, and in the meantime volunteers at the HVAF food pantry to occupy his mind and wait for good news.

“We got to go through through bad times to get through good times,” he said.