Video of crowded bar in Fishers prompts investigation

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The owners of Ale Emporium in Fishers have suspended live music indefinitely after the bar had problems with people not wearing masks or social distancing this weekend.

Pictures posted to social media show a crowded bar on a Saturday night with very few people wearing masks. And it is hard to make the argument that social distancing was being practiced.

Tony Kwiatkowski, one of the Ale Emporium owners, told I-Team 8 their policy is to keep people seated, patrons are asked to wear a mask when not eating or drinking and they don’t allow anyone to stand around in groups. He said the band drew a bigger crowd than expected.

On Monday afternoon, inspectors from the city of Fishers were at the Ale Emporium to investigate.

“I just explained to them that it was just an isolated incident where there were some 21st birthday parties. The band called up the birthday and the parties up to the stage to just sing happy birthday to celebrate, so people congregated toward the front where the band was playing,” said Kwiatkowski.

He said looking back, he should have told the band not to call people up to the stage. Ashley Elrod, the communications director for the city, said they started getting complaints on Sunday. This is the first time they have received any complaints about this particular bar.

“It is my understanding there is a violation of not distancing between parties, individuals are supposed to be seated, also no mask-wearing, being involved once you are up from your table, and those are all orders from the governor,” said Elrod.

Elrod said the city doesn’t have a legal mechanism in place to fine business owners for violating the governor’s health order. The health department will review proper procedures with the owners and staff.

The city of Fishers could turn this investigation over to the Indiana Excise Police for further review. I-Team 8 was told the city has not turned any cases involving violations of the governor’s health order over to the Excise Police so far.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 25, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.