I-Team 8

What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for Richard Allen’s defense, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled.

Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.

Both lawyers will be paid by Carroll County. The county will split the cost of Allen’s defense with the state. The state will reimburse the county 40% of the public defenders’ fees, which are set by the Indiana Public Defender Commission. Baldwin comes into this case as the lead attorney, and he has recognizable Indianapolis clients.

Baldwin is representing 16-year-old Caden Smith who was charged last year as an adult in a triple murder in Indianapolis. I-Team 8 brought this story as breaking news on Oct. 12, 2021, when the bodies of Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas were found along a walking path near the 4400 block of South Meridian Street. Smith was arrested in December. Baldwin, convinced the judge that some of the evidence was collected with an invalid search warrant. The judge released Smith from jail with a GPS monitor. The state is appealing the judge’s decision, and a status hearing on the case is set for early next year.

Baldwin is representing Randy Small, who is sitting in the Brown County jail charged with a murder. According to court records, Small is accused of shooting a neighbor over the placement of a mail box. The case is scheduled for jury trial in January.

Michael Wayne Hubbard is charged with murder and arson resulting in serious bodily injury. The probable cause for his case was originally sealed by the court and released to the public a few days later. Hubbard is accused of throwing gasoline on an acquaintance and lighting him on fire. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Friday in Jennings County. Baldwin is lead defense attorney in this case.

The court assigned Bradley Rozzi to Allen’s case earlier this week. According to his biography, prior to law school he worked in Marion County has a private investigator and correctional officer. According to files, we have found Rozzi’s law practice is broad with cases ranging from driving under the influence, domestic battery, rape, drug possession, mortgage foreclosure, and serious violent felony cases. Most of his legal practice is in Cass, Tippecanoe, and Howard County.

On Tuesday, the special judge assigned to the Delphi murder case will hold a hearing on whether to release the probable cause. Both attorney’s representing Allen have indicated they be at that hearing.