$110 million development a glimpse of Whitestown’s future growth

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A $110 million development coming to Whitestown is offering a glimpse of the growth expected over the next decade in the town northwest of Indianapolis.

The Padgette Commons development will add food, shopping, and housing just off I-65, at Exit 130, on Boone County Road 550 South.

Town Manager Katie Barr says the housing element is especially crucial, with Whitestown expected to more than double its population in the next 10 years. Barr claims the current population, hovering around 13,000, could reach as high as 30,000 in that time.

“People are begging to move into Whitestown and we’re actually running out of housing with all of our development,” Barr said.

Padgette Commons will add 80 senior housing units and 120 multifamily units, all described as market-rate housing.

Barr says the town hopes the housing combined with the shopping, food, and entertainment on the 40 acres can draw new residents and new visitors.

“We are really striving to get (developers) to bring something for families to enjoy; so not just adults, but children and adults both,” Barr said.

Padgett Commons got its name from the land’s former owner, Karen Padgett, who specifically wanted the real estate to be turned into something enhancing and growing Whitestown.

The developers, New City Development, will also assist with needed infrastructure improvements, expanding County Road 550.

The Town Council plans to consider a $27.2 million bond to support the project.

“We want residents to have places to gather in this community as well as bring visitors in,” Barr said. “Our ultimate goal is we want people to live, play, and stay in Whitestown.”