Winter weather poses heart risks, doctor warns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The combination of physical activity and cold temperatures can strain the heart, causing blood pressure to spike or, worse yet, a heart attack.

Doctors say heart-related risks are high in the wintertime because blood vessels constrict during cold temperatures. But for people with heart disease, winter can can add additional stress.

Dr. Sandeep Dube is a cardiologist at Community Health Network. “Extreme cold can also cause the blood to become more thick and can lead to blood clot formation and these can lead to heart attacks.”

Some of the symptoms to look for are chest pain or pressure, Dube said. Other symptoms: “Arm pain, jaw pain, neck pain. Females especially can have atypical symptoms like nausea, vomiting or shortness of breath.”

If symptoms worsen, Dube suggested, go to the emergency room or call 911.

The doctor says dressing in layers to keep warm and wearing a hat will help.

Duke added, “The second thing is keep yourself well-hydrated. Dehydration can happen more commonly during the winter.

Plus, for people who shovel snow, he recommended taking breaks and shoveling in increments.

Another warning: Alcohol will give a false sense of warmth. He advises against it when outdoors.

He also says people who have high blood pressure, a family history of heart disease, and smokers should be especially careful. “We see sometimes patients in their 30s can have significant cardiac disease so no age is truly protected.”