WISH-TV crime map: Area where mass shooting happened seems to be very safe

INDIANAPOLIS — The area where a mass shooting happened Sunday morning is described as safe by people who work in the area.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that a 16-year-old girl died in the shooting in a business park in the 5100 block of East 65th Street, which sits east of the former Nickel Plate Road railroad line and west of Binford Boulevard.

Nine other people, from age 16-21, were injured during the shooting at a Halloween party.

Visible remains on Monday included a bullet hole, boarded-up windows and shattered glass.

A woman who works in the area, who did not want to be identified, described what she thought when she arrived to work in the area Sunday morning following the shooting: “It was definitely shocking. I’ve been here for about a year now, and this is the first tragic incident.”

Other business owners in the area, who did not want to go on camera, told I-Team 8 the exact same thing: The shooting came out of nowhere and does not fit the character of the area.

To see if that matches what the statistics say, I-Team 8 went to the WISH-TV crime map. The map is regularly updated with crimes reported to law enforcement.

I-Team 8 looked for crimes that happened in the area over the last six months, and the area appears to be very safe based on the amount of reported crime.

In the last six months, the crime map tracked only two crimes within 3 miles of where the shooting happened, and both were thefts from a motor vehicle.

To see crime reports for Indianapolis neighborhoods, check the WISH-TV crime map below this story.