Woman told son is dead only to later learn he’s alive

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — On Sunday, Anderson Police Department officers pulled a body out of the White River.

Authorities found a driver’s license, and then the mother of the person the license belong was contacted

Authorities found Natalie Markham was with a friend at the Moose Lodge in Anderson. She told I-Team 8, “So, they come and show me his driver’s license and then they show me a picture of him in a body bag on the bank of the White River.”

She wasn’t taken to identify the body in person. Instead, Markham said, a police officer took her into the manager’s office and showed her a picture. From the picture, she thought it was her son Kevin.

She was instantly overcome with grief. She lost her oldest son to pneumonia 10 months ago.

Markham explained how the saga continued. “So, now we are on the phone with family in California, tell them. Everybody is being told that this boy of 32 is dead.“

On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed, and the body taken to a funeral home in Anderson.

On Wednesday, Anderson Police Department asked Markham to provide her DNA.

Kevin lives on the streets, Markham says. He was diagnosed with mental illness in his late 20s. On Wednesday, she’d asked the detective to find Kevin’s girlfriend so she could attended the funeral. Later that day, police found her … and Kevin.

Markham said, “So, the police officer recognized her and went over and told her Kevin passed away, and that’s when my Kevin is standing right next to her and said, ‘I’m not dead,’ and, because of his schizophrenia, he really started to freak out. This is like 1:30 in the afternoon, and the police officer calls me, and I’m at a friend’s house grieving, and he says I think we have a problem, and I could hear him in the background. Kevin Markham is alive and I know that voice.”

The police officer sent her a picture of Kevin, to confirm he was alive.

DNA taken from Kevin and his mother confirmed that Kevin was alive and not the person found in the White River.

Kevin has unique tattoos on his arm and back. Markham says, had she seen the body, the issue could have been avoided. She said, “People need to have a place where they can come in and identify their loved ones a safe light, and also not in front of a bunch people.”

I-Team 8 called Madison County Coroner Adam Matson, and he declined to talk on camera but sent a statement.