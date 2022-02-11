I-Team 8

Workforce Development says Hoosier defrauded agency; he faults state’s ill-designed website

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has clarified what is needed to get an unemployment overpayment waiver.

The department will offer waivers for mistakes made by Workforce Development and, if the repayment is a hardship, the department can offer a waiver.

Meet James Scheer. He was working as a bartender when COVID-19 restrictions forced him out of job. He is hoping the U.S. Department of Labor’s new unemployment overpayment waiver guidelines make Indiana and other states responsible for errors, and help clear him of repaying almost $12,000.

Scheer says he tried to include the whatever wages he earned on the weekly voucher provided through the Workforce Development website, but the system never accepted the entry.

“There was no way for me to put that on my weekly form. It was because they didn’t know about that (that) they are saying I defrauded them, but their system wasn’t designed for the pandemic. It wasn’t designed to let me tell them about one day of work,” Scheer said.

But then, in September 2020, he was involved in a crash that resulted in a severe brain injury and nearly a year of rehab.

While recovering, Workforce Development sent him notifications claiming he defrauded the state’s unemployment system and they wanted almost $12,000 repaid.

An administrative law judge ruled for the department.

Scheer says the state hasn’t accepted fault and could charge him with a crime.

“They can charge me with a felony is what it says if I don’t pay it,” Scheer said.

He maintains that Workforce Development computer system failed him, and he didn’t defraud the state. If the overpayments are the fault of the state, he could qualify for a waiver.

“Anyone knowing about this, even them, would just be incredible, I think. That is the whole reason I have done any appeal is just so they know I didn’t do this on purpose. Their system wasn’t designed for the pandemic and now that is my fault,” Scheer said.

Both the state and federal governments have changed guidelines this year on waiving what they call unemployment overpayments, including some new rules just this week.

Those new rules could mean Scheer would not have to repay the money if the overpayments were not his fault.

I-Team 8 has asked Workforce Development for a sit-down interview to talk about the expanded waiver policy issued by the state, and no one has accepted the invitation.