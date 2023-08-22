‘You don’t feel heroic’: Woman reflects on rescuing 78-year-old boater on lake

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that 78-year-old Frank Miller died after being pulled from Clearwater Lake on the northeast side of Indianapolis by bystanders Monday.

Now, the Indianapolis Fire Department is celebrating the heroic efforts of the woman who jumped into the lake to try and save him.

Kimberly Bogle told I-Team 8 she was out on her pontoon boat with her friend, Riley Quillen, for a fun day on the lake when they noticed an empty boat out on the water.

“We pulled up past his boat and then pulled up next to a man in the water,” Bogle said.

She immediately grabbed a float noodle and jumped in the water, kicking as fast as she could to swim Miller to the nearest dock. People were waiting on the dock to help by the time she arrived. The group called 911 and started CPR.

IFD arrived soon after, and assisted Miller from there. Emergency crews told I-Team 8 Miller was taken to the hospital with a pulse.

Miller’s death was announced by IFD Tuesday afternoon.

Bogle told IFD after the rescue that though she is not the strongest swimmer, she gave everything she had to rescue Miller.

IFD called Bogle’s actions “heroic,” but Bogle says she feels the far opposite.

“You don’t feel heroic, because you’re just constantly thinking about ‘what more could I have done?’” Bogle shared with I-Team 8.

IFD adds that this is also a reminder about water safety.

“We commend (Bogle and the group) for their actions. They did a phenomenal job. We just want to encourage everybody to be safe. Be mindful of that. Have those life jackets with you on the boat. Understand your abilities, keep yourself safe, and watch out for other people,” IFD Special Operations Chief Kevin Jones said.