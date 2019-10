INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) - The Indiana Department of Education has named the 2019 Gold Star Schools. First-time Gold Star recipients include Benjamin Rush Middle School in Rushville, Mt Vernon Middle School in Fortville and Perry Meridian Middle School in Indianapolis.

To receive the award, schools must demonstrate initiatives to raise student achievement and improve student success. The Gold Star schools create local school-community advisory groups who work on reviewing student data, setting specific student goals and committing to maximizing the time and skills of the school counselor.