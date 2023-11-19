Ice rink opens outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy’s newest winter attraction is ready to take its first visitors at Bicentennial Unity Plaza – The Elevance Health Ice Rink opened Sunday morning.

The NHL-sized rink sits right outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, replacing the basketball court for the season. The plaza will continue to offer concessions including beer and wine throughout the winter. Pacers Sports and Entertainment will also host a holiday tree on the plaza.

Vice President of External Relations and Corporate Communication Danny Lopez says they are hoping to start new traditions downtown.

“We (want to) pull this area down this quadrant of downtown together,” Lopez said. “Really connect up our near east side neighborhoods through downtown, and we’ve done that. So this amenity is great.”

The rink was part of the renovation plans for the Pacers’ home arena back in 2022.

Lopez says the work to show they’re doing more than just sports.

“The stuff that’s happening in this building and all the energy that’s on this plaza is just sort of culminating on this,” Lopez said. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time. We’re really excited to get this open.”

Skating is $11 most days. Friday and Saturday admission is bumped up to $13. Skate rentals are $4.

Sessions are split up into 90-minute time slots. Officials encourage skaters to book their tickets online. Depending on time availability, walk-up tickets can be purchased.

Elevance Health Ice Rink hours

Monday – Wednesday: Closed for private events

Thursday: 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 3:30 p.m. – 11 p.m

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Holidays are subject to different hours

To book tickets online or to book a private event, visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse website.

The ice rink is open until Jan. 21.