IDEM awards $1.4M in recycling grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Recycling Market Development Program has awarded 12 organizations statewide with a total of more than $1.4 million. The funding will support a variety of recycling efforts including curbside food water collection, monthly recycling dumpster rental services and expansion of recycling facilities.

“We are happy to award grant funding to communities across the state to help expand their recycling programs,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “The efforts made by these organizations will help Indiana get closer to our statewide recycling goal of 50%.”

The awardees include: