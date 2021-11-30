News

IEDC to host READI presentations

(Photo Provided/State of Indiana)
by: Alex Brown
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is in the midst of hearing plans for the $500 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Six of the 17 regions that have submitted plans will Wednesday make their presentations to the READI review committee.

Each region is seeking up to $50 million to implement their regional development plans. All 92 counties are represented in the 17 self-identified regions.

Wednesday’s presentations will be the second of three meetings during which each region will present its vision, goals and strategies. The IEDC says all presentations will be posted to the READI website.

Governor Eric Holcomb detailed the initiative in May with the goal of helping regions improve their quality of place and quality of life, innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent attraction and development.

The meeting on Wednesday will include presentations from the following regions:

  • Greater Lafayette Region
  • South Bend-Elkhart Regional Development Authority
  • Northwest Indiana Forum
  • Wabash River Regional Development Authority
  • 70-40 Greater Mr. Comfort Corridor
  • North Central Regional Planning Commission

You can learn more about each region and see their proposals by clicking here.

