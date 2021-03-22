IFD engine gets stuck responding to fire; firefighters unharmed

Photo of an IFD truck stuck on the side of the road on March 21, 2021. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All firefighters are OK after dealing with a less-than-common job hazard Sunday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, one of their large engines got stuck off the road at an awkward angle while trying to park for hydrant access.

The crew was responding to an apartment fire in the 900 block of North College Avenue just after 9 p.m.

IFD said that the truck’s tires became stuck due to the wet ground. A wrecker was called to the scene in order to help remove truck.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 9:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.