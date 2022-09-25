News

IFD responds to fire on the northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a building fire at an auto repair shop Saturday on the northeast side of Indy.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to 6014 Massachusetts Ave, which is Golden Rule Automotive Property, after receiving several reports of heavy fire showing from the building.

The building was occupied by three employees of Taller Los Amigos when the fire broke out, according to IFD.

Authorities say one of the employers told fire investigators that a car on the lift being worked on, caught fire. The lift was fully extended.

Employees tried to extinguish the blaze, but were unsuccessful.

The three employees evacuated and called 911.

According to IFD, the fire quickly took hold in the ceiling and spread throughout the structure.

No injuries to the employees were reported.

Two firefighters sustained slight injuries.