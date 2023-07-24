Ignore the hype: Ingesting borax is bad for you

A box of 20 Mule Team Borax. Some TikTokkers falsely claim that ingesting borax has health benefits. (Provided Photo/20 Mule Team Borax)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No matter what the “experts” on TikTok say, borax is not a miracle cure that will detoxify your body and cure what ails you.

Borax, also called sodium borate or sodium tetraborate, is a mix of boron, sodium, and oxygen. It’s a “chemical cousin” of boric acid — an ingredient in many ant and roach killers — and is easily dissolved in water for use as a laundry aid, household cleaner, and pesticide.

Borax came into wide use in the United States in the late 1800s, when a product called 20 Mule Team Borax, which is still available today, first hit store shelves.

Today, some TikTokkers are ingesting borax to back their claims that the century-old product can reduce inflammation, ease menstrual cramps, and treat joint pain, mouth swelling, and even cancer.

But just like you shouldn’t put Tide Pods in your mouth, you should also avoid ingesting borax.

There’s currently no evidence to show that eating borax has any real health benefits, according to National Capital Poison Center.

Hopping onto the so-called “Borax Train” can cause nausea, throat damage, and blue-green vomit and diarrhea. Eating extreme amounts of borax can cause a red, ‘boiled lobster’ like skin rash before the skin falls off, the National Pesticide Information Center says.

The long-term side effects of ingesting borax are worse than blue-green vomit and bright red skin. People who eat borax for weeks or longer may develop anemia, seizures, kidney failure, and shock.

Some social media influencers suggest borax can help people with boron deficiency. Boron deficiency really exists, but it’s often treated with boron supplements, not a heaping scoop of borax.

Studies on the use of dietary boron — which can be used found in fruits, vegetables, and nuts — have shown it might have a positive impact on bone formation and brain function, but there’s not enough research to classify it as an “essential nutrient,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

But not everyone on TikTok is on the “Borax train.” Popular influencer chem.thug, a Ph.D. candidate in organic chemistry, went on the app to warn people against “recklessly poisoning” themselves.

Still not convinced that eating borax is a bad idea?

Maybe the label from a box of 20 Mule Team Borax will change your mind:

“Do not take internally. If ingested rinse mouth with a large full glass of milk or water. Do not induce vomiting. Call a physician immediately.”

If you or anyone in your household has ingested borax or another poisonous substance, call 911 or contact a Poison Control Center by calling 1-800-222-1222 or starting an online chat.