IHSAA Commissioner to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Bobby Cox has announced his retirement. Cox has served as the eighth Commissioner of the association since 2011.

Before his tenure as commissioner, Cox served as assistant commissioner in 2000 overseeing the boys’ golf, boys’ and girls’ track and field and wrestling.



Cox spent 21 years as a teacher, coach, and athletic administrator in the Carmel Clay Schools as athletics and activities director at Clay Junior High from 1990-97 and as the athletic director at Carmel High School from 1997-2000, before joining the organization.

Cox currently serves on five different boards of directors including the National Federation of State High School Associations, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, the Indiana Sports Corp., the Council on Standards for International Educational Travel and the IHSAA Foundation.

In a notice to the IHSAA Board of Directors, Cox stated:

“I have enjoyed a rich and rewarding journey, far beyond anything I could have imagined or deserved and for those blessings, I offer my humble and heartfelt thanks. My gratitude is extended to literally hundreds of friends and colleagues who have offered their wise counsel and unwavering support for over four decades. Specifically, to the Board of Directors, past and present and our tremendous staff, I tender my sincere appreciation. I feel the Association is in a great place in its history and a leader nationwide in many areas. And while I’m happy for our collective successes, we must not rest in our pursuit of excellence on behalf of Hoosier students. Literally, thousands of young people are depending on our dedication in preserving and accentuating the values of education based athletics in Indiana.”

Cox will officially step down from his duties August 1.