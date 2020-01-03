Home/Business, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Ike & Jonesy’s items to be auctioned off

Ike & Jonesy’s items to be auctioned off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Residents will soon be able to take home a piece of iconic downtown Indianapolis.

Ike & Jonesy’s, a popular Indianapolis bar, recently closed its doors.

Now it’s auctioning off items and everything inside the restaurant has to go. That includes bar equipment, signs, memorabilia, seating and table packages.

The bar opened in 1983 and is named after the husband and wife who opened it.

In mid-December the establishment announced their last “Hurrah” on New Year’s Eve.

It’s unclear what prompted the closure.

