Illinois man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say an Illinois man died in a crash early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday on I-65 in Jackson County. Police say Frederick D. Felder, age 37, was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi pulling a box trailer.

For unknown reasons, police say the vehicle left the west side of the road and hit trees and a fence.

When police arrived, they found Felder dead inside the vehicle. Police say they’re working to determine if he died from the collision or a medical related issue.