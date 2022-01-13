News

I&M details $45M upgrade project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power has announced plans for an electric transmission network upgrade in Grant and Blackford counties. The $45 million project will upgrade operational performance and reduce the likelihood of extended power outages and the need for frequent equipment repairs.

The Marion-Hartford City Transmission Line Project will include updating about 18 miles of power line between the Deer Creek substation in Grant County and the Hartford City substation in Blackford County. The updates will include replacing deteriorating wood poles with modern steel poles.

The Deer Creek substation, as well as the Hummel Creek substation will receive upgrades. Additionally, I&M plans to retire the Gas City substation.

The project is set to begin in the fall of 2023 and expected to be complete in the spring of 2025. I&M says it plans to communicate project updates with landowners throughout the process.

You can learn more about the project by clicking here.