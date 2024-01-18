IMPD: 1 detained after fatal shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was held for questioning after a fatal Thursday morning shooting just east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot around 6:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Kenwood Avenue. That’s a residential area near 34th and Illinois Streets less than a half-mile from the cemetery.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris told News 8 that a person had been detained at the scene. The person detained was believed to be responsible for the incident, but after discussion with the Marion County Prosecutor’s office, they were released.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the victim’s name after relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.