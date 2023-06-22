IMPD: 1 dies in Thursday morning shooting

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died early Thursday morning in a shooting on the city’s near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 4:20 p.m. to a possible person shot in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s a residential area near Michigan Street and Rural Streets, east of I-70.

Police arrived and found a person shot to death.

IMPD did not say what led to the shooting and did not provide details on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.