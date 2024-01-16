IMPD: 1 person fatally shot last Friday, initial suspects released

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed last Friday at TGM Autumn Woods Apartments on Indy’s north side, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots on Jan. 12 in the 8900 block of Autumn Woods Drive at 7:30 p.m., where they found a man shot. That is located at TGM Autumn Woods Apartments.

The man was later identified as 23-year-old Jason Brookshire.

Officers found Brookshire on the ground in a courtyard with possible gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Brookshire was sent to a local hospital, where he would later die from his injuries.

IMPD Homicide detectives began an investigation at the scene, based on prior information they believed it all started as a disturbance before the shooting. Police confirmed they had one suspect in custody, but they were later released pending further investigation, along with other individuals who were suspected.

IMPD is asking anyone with information should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or his email Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.