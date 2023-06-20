IMPD: 1 shot, killed near 46th and Keystone

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police officers are investigating a fatal shooting north of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 9:40 a.m. to a possible person down in the 4400 block of Norwaldo Avenue. That’s a residential area near 46th Street and Keystone Avenue, 1.5 miles north of the state fairgrounds.

Officers arrived and found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD says.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.