IMPD: 2 people hurt in shooting near Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon near Indy’s Haughville neighborhood.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of North Somerset Avenue. That’s a residential area just off Holt Road between 10th and 16th Streets, about two miles southeast of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Police were still investigating and did not share details about any possible suspects.

No other information was immediately available.

