IMPD: 2 vehicle crash, 1 dead, 3 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the city’s eastside two vehicle’s crashed on Sunday leaving one person dead and three injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m. at 11th Street and Grant is where crash occurred.

IMPD has not said how many people were in each car, but told News 8 that speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.