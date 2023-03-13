IMPD arrests 5, recover 4 illegal guns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested four men and one juvenile Saturday for possessing illegal weapons and marijuana.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Kentavion Lowe, who was making threats in retaliation for a recent shooting, and tracked him near the 4900 block of Julian Avenue. Later that day, Officers regulated a traffic stop of a vehicle that Lowe was in.

According to officers, there was a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found the following:

Handgun with a scratched serial number, extended magazine, and Glock switch

Assault rifle-styled pistol with a scratched serial number and a Glock switch

Handgun with a extended magazine

Handgun

Marijuana

Glock switches attach to guns and convert the guns from semi-automatic to automatic.

Officers made the following arrests:

18-year-old Kentavion Lowe – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number

19-year-old Dwayne Johnson – possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

18-year-old Christian Richardson – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number

18-year-old Sylvarion Crayton – possession of marijuana

18-year-old Jeremiah Kimbrough – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number