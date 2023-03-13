IMPD arrests 5, recover 4 illegal guns
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested four men and one juvenile Saturday for possessing illegal weapons and marijuana.
Detectives identified 18-year-old Kentavion Lowe, who was making threats in retaliation for a recent shooting, and tracked him near the 4900 block of Julian Avenue. Later that day, Officers regulated a traffic stop of a vehicle that Lowe was in.
According to officers, there was a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found the following:
- Handgun with a scratched serial number, extended magazine, and Glock switch
- Assault rifle-styled pistol with a scratched serial number and a Glock switch
- Handgun with a extended magazine
- Handgun
- Marijuana
Glock switches attach to guns and convert the guns from semi-automatic to automatic.
Officers made the following arrests:
- 18-year-old Kentavion Lowe – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number
- 19-year-old Dwayne Johnson – possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- 18-year-old Christian Richardson – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number
- 18-year-old Sylvarion Crayton – possession of marijuana
- 18-year-old Jeremiah Kimbrough – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number
MORE STORIES
Prosecutors refute claims Tucker Carlson’s airing of security footage exonerates Jan. 6 defendants
National News /