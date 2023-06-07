IMPD arrests man for role in May shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for his role in a May shooting.

Just before 8 p.m. on May 31, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue on report of a person shot. That’s on the city’s west side.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives, the violent crime unit, and the SWAT team interviewed and arrested 37-year-old Robert Patterson III for his alleged role in the shooting.

Patterson III was arrested for aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.