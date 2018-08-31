IMPD asking for help locating missing 30-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man.

Police say David Graham was last seen and heard from on Aug. 25, 2018.

Graham is described as a black male, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 210 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers did locate Graham’s gray 2016 Chevy Malibu in the 2100 block of North Alton Avenue.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.