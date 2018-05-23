IMPD, Attorney General’s Office holding human trafficking awareness event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the state’s Attorney General’s Office are holding an event Wednesday to raise awareness about human trafficking ahead of the Indy 500.

The event will be held at the Speedway United Methodist Church located at 5065 West 16th Street.

The goal is to teach people about the signs of potential trafficking situations and how to report them.

According to the National Human Trafficking hotline, last year, 283 calls from Indiana were made to the hotline and 93 human trafficking cases were reported.

“It is an issue that we do need to talk about because it’s happening right here. People are under the impression that this happens in some far off place, this is happening right here in Indiana. This is happening in Indianapolis, and Hoosiers are involved. These are not people who are brought over from overseas, sometimes that does happen, with labor trafficking especially, but there is sex trafficking and human trafficking that involves young Hoosiers and the average age for a person who is trafficked in Indiana is 15. So, it’s something we need to talk about all the time, but especially during these large sporting events,” said Jeremy Brilliant, with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

The human trafficking awareness event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

