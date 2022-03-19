IMPD: Burned dog dies after locked in bathroom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking information about a dog that died days after being found injured and locked in a bathroom.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of the dog, which was found Tuesday in the bathroom of an abandoned business at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive. That’s a former car-detailing shop on the southwest corner of the intersection with West Vermont Street on the west side.
“Officers learned the dog had been burned over a large percentage of its body,” said a Facebook post that IMPD made Saturday afternoon.
The dog was described as ” a brown bridle pit bull with spots.” Photos shared by IMPD were timestamped around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.