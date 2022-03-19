Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Burned dog dies after locked in bathroom

Police found an injured dog on March 15, 2022, at an abandoned business at the corner of West Vermont Street and North Lynhurst Drive. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking information about a dog that died days after being found injured and locked in a bathroom.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of the dog, which was found Tuesday in the bathroom of an abandoned business at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive. That’s a former car-detailing shop on the southwest corner of the intersection with West Vermont Street on the west side.

“Officers learned the dog had been burned over a large percentage of its body,” said a Facebook post that IMPD made Saturday afternoon.

The dog was described as ” a brown bridle pit bull with spots.” Photos shared by IMPD were timestamped around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.