IMPD chief at vigil for slain 13-year-old: ‘There’s not a win here’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Emotions ran high less than 24 hours after what family members of 13-year-old Harry Taliefer call their lowest of lows.

His mother, Shawnta Winston, said “The streets claimed my son’s life. Unfairly. I’m not happy about it. I’m not going to be happy about it. I’m not going to pretend to be happy about it.”

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Barnor Drive, near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue on the city’s east side. Police were initially called to the area for report of a large disturbance and a person down in the middle of the street near Barnor Drive and Nimitz Drive. After arriving on scene, Taliefer was discovered down in the middle of the street. Investigators told News 8 they were talking to witnesses and trying to piece together evidence.

On Friday night, about 75 people showed up to the corner of Barnor and Nimitz drives on Indy’s east side for a candlelight vigil.

Harry’s uncle Jay Thomas said, “Everyone out here should be up in arms over what happened last night, but they aren’t because they’ve normalized it.”

Candles, flowers and heartfelt notes, all mementos left behind in Harry’s honor, were placed on the ground.

Bryan Roach, chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spoke to the grieving community and vowed to stop the violence.

“We will bring this to an end. We will identify the people. It just means those lives have been affected, too. There’s not a win here. When you bring guns to an argument, it goes bad.”

Those closest to him remember the talented football player as a good student and friendly face.

A child, they say, did not deserve to die.

“Harry will never get to go to prom. Harry will never get to find his wife,” his uncle said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with Harry’s funeral costs.