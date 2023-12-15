IMPD Chief Randal Taylor to step down

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a YouTube video, Chief Randall Taylor has announced that he is stepping down at the end of the year. He will remain with the department for another year and a half, in a different capacity.

“As the year draws to a close, so does my term as your Police Chief.”

Taylor added “I’ve been in this job for 36 years, 30 here in Indy and four as your Chief. It’s truly been an honor to serve you in this community.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett had the following comments:

“Chief Randal Taylor is a trailblazer, and his nearly thirty years of service to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is a testament to his character, commitment to public service, and drive to make Indianapolis a safer city. In his time as Chief, IMPD has seen the largest reduction in homicides in department history and has placed community relations and transparency at the forefront. I thank Randy for his service to the people of this great city, and I wish him the best in this next chapter.”

Chief Taylor also wrote this letter to the community:

Message from Chief Randal Taylor

Good afternoon,

As the year draws to a close, I wanted to let you know so does my term as your Police Chief. It’s with a heart full of gratitude that I address you today. After 36 years in law enforcement, 30 of them right here in Indianapolis, and the last four years as IMPD Chief of Police, the time has come for me to step back and pass the torch to new leadership.

This decision was not made lightly. I have prayed about this and truly believe now is the right time for me to pass the reins to someone else.

Over the past few weeks, I have had a lot of time for thoughtful reflection on our time together and am truly amazed by what we’ve been able to accomplish. Since 2020, I’ve witnessed the strength and resilience of our city, its people, and the incredible brave men and women of the IMPD. There’s no doubt in my mind the last few years have been some of the most challenging in law enforcement. But together, we were able to embark on a journey of transformation, transparency, accountability, and working to make the city a safer place for people to live, work, and visit.

Together, we implemented crucial changes aimed at building trust and fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the community. Body-worn cameras became a standard, and a majority of officers are equipped with the technology. We’ve created critical incident videos which are shared openly on social media and with the community so that you yourself can see what your officers are doing day in and day out.

Implicit bias training, de-escalation training, mental health first aide and the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) program became integral components of our officers’ training along with the outstanding training our officers were already completing.

The creation of the Use of Force Board and General Orders Boards, both with a civilian majority, ensure a thorough examination of policies and a fair review of certain use of force incidents. Together, we re-wrote the use of force policy, incorporating key elements like proportionate force, the duty to intervene, and a strict prohibition on chokeholds.

We hosted town halls in every police district, engaged in direct question and answer session, and held a Hispanic and Latino town hall, all to ensure transparency and clear communication with you, our residents.

Our collective efforts are going in the right direction. Criminal homicides are down by 18%, non-fatal shootings down by 7%, and robberies continue to decline. These statistics are not just numbers; they represent the lives saved and neighborhoods made safer.

While these are accomplishments during my tenure, they belong to each officer, community member, and partner who worked tirelessly alongside us. I am grateful for your support, collaboration, and dedication.

To the officers of this great department, I send you my deepest thanks and gratitude. Being your Police Chief has been an incredible blessing and I am in awe of your dedication, your bravery, your compassion, and your commitment to this community. We are a safer city because of your efforts, and for that, we should be grateful.

As for what’s next, I plan to continue to stay on the IMPD to serve this community in other meaningful ways, continuing to good work we have already accomplished by working together.

I wish you all a safe and happy holiday season. Thank you, Indianapolis, for allowing me the honor to serve you.

Chief Randal P. Taylor.

