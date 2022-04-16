News

IMPD chief recounts with News 8 the FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday marked one year since the striking tragedy of the FedEx mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight workers.

Chief Randal Taylor of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recounted with News 8 the night and days after the FedEx mass shooting. Taylor says the department is still working the case and trying to be an aid to the community.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 34 years. I’ve seen multiple murders before, but this one was very different. This one, the fact that I was with those families for that period of time and saw the pain,” Taylor said. “I shared with my wife what I was going through them. I just cry, and we pray….”