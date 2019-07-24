IMPD cracking down on distracted drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IMPD is cracking down on distracted drivers on the city’s south side.

The department set up in what they call a “problem area” near Emmerich Manual High school off Madison Avenue, Tuesday evening.

It was all part of IMPD’s high visibility enforcement on distracted driving.

“Anything that would be dangerous to the neighborhood or the people driving their cars,” said IMPD Lt. Richard Kivett.

With six officers, the crackdown nabbed 180 cars from 4:30-8 p.m.

Police say all the people pulled over were driving dangerously. Officers were looking for anything from texting and driving, speeding, to not wearing seat belts.

News 8 witnessed one woman blame her son for the ticket she got. He wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Even a pizza delivery driver was pulled over during the blitz.

Lt. Kivett says the area of the crackdown, near Madison Avenue and Mason Street, is a prime area for distracted driving, and it’s right next to a school.

The crackdown was all part of a $62,000 grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“We rotate around the city because we get complaints on so many areas,” said Lt. Kivett.

The crackdown wasn’t without a close call, as one officer was almost hit while trying to pull over a car.

“As you saw that one car we just stopped, it was going at a high rate of speed, she was texting and she was driving and no seat belt on. So that’s very dangerous for her and then she almost hit the officer! She was the one that screeched her tires out here. So it’s dangerous for them to do that,” said Lt. Kivett.

But Lt. Kivett says it’s not about handing out tickets, it’s about keeping people safe and educating them while doing it.

“We don’t write (a ticket to) everybody that we stop. We are trying to get the information out to keep people from doing the violation, which is dangerous and people don’t even think about it,” said Lt. Kivett.

All the people that were pulled over Tuesday were given flyers by IMPD to help educate people and remind them to not drive distracted.

Fines handed out Tuesday ranged from $25 – $175.