IMPD: Driver dies after northwest side crash

Indianapolis Metropolitan Northwest District officers responded to a person injury crash at the intercestion of West 56th Street and Lafayette Road at 2:30 a.m. on June 21, 2024. (WISH PHOTO)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver died from critical injuries from a crash on the city’s northwest side early Friday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Northwest District officers responded to a person injury crash at the intercestion of West 56th Street and Lafayette Road at 2:30 a.m.

Police say an involved driver was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the driver and information on what led to the crash has not been released.