IMPD finds 2 dead in residential neighborhood on east side

A line of yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Thursday night inside of a home on Indianapolis east side, police say.

Just after 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation in the 1300 block of North Chester Avenue. That is east of North Sherman Drive.

The circumstances of the deaths was not immediately known.

Police at the scene said they are trying to collect more information Thursday night.

No further information has been provided.