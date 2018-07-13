IMPD investigates poolside confrontation of officer, apartment tenant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was questioned by an off-duty IMPD officer on July 6 about whether he lived at the River Crossing at Keystone Apartments while he was at the complex’s pool has filed a formal complaint with the Citizens Police Complaint Board.

Shayne Holland told News 8’s Julian Grace he was reclining at the pool when the officer, who was working security for the apartments, asked Holland if he lived at River Crossing and for his address.

Holland recorded two videos of the interaction between himself, the officer and the property manager, which he posted to Twitter. In the first video, the officer asks for his address, and he asks for her badge number. The property manager joins the conversation, and she and Holland argue over whether he should have had to give his address to the officer after showing his key to the officer.

Dialogue of the first video:

Holland: “What up, Insta Live? We got another police officer, after I showed her my key, walked up here and tried to kick me out of my own go**amn pool. I pay $1,600 in rent.” Off-duty IMPD officer: “What’s your address?” Holland: “What’s your badge number? That’s my question.” Holland addresses a woman he later identified to News 8 as the property manager: “Candice (referring to the property manager), tell her she look stupid. Now tell her she look dumb. Just tell her she look dumb because I told her, I showed her my key; she didn’t have to come over here. I’m over here….” Off-duty IMPD officer: “I asked you what your address was.” Holland: “Yeah but I told her … Listen, hold up. First of all, the question that you asked me was do I live here. I said yes. Then you asked me what my address was. I showed you my key. What more of a conversation needs to be held? Am I, like seriously? What more of a conversation do I need to….” Property manager: “Shayne, I have a whole bunch of people around here. You need to answer her question,” said the property manager. Holland: “I did answer her question. I did.” Property manager: “Did you tell her what your address is?” Holland: “Why do I need to give this lady who I don’t know my address? I don’t know her. I don’t know if that’s a fake*ss badge. What do you mean? I’m saying, just seriously, just think about it from my perspective. But you just came over here and ruined my alone time.” Property manager: “Shayne, this is only for residents. It’s being regulated–“ Holland: “I showed her my key. What else did I have to do, Candice?” Property manager: “All you have to do, all you have to do is answer what your address is.” Holland: “She didn’t walk over there — she didn’t. Were you gonna walk over there?” At this point the officer says that she did walk over to the other areas. Holland: “No you haven’t; you ain’t been over there in the last hour.” Off-duty IMPD officer: “Yes I have.” Property manager: “I already walked out here and looked at everything with her. Plus your mom’s purse is in the office, and if you want to take that.” Holland: “Oh I wasn’t going to walk over there, I thought it was closed. I was going to get it tomorrow. But like, this is, I just don’t feel like I’m welcome, you know what I mean? Like, she just walked over here and just literally looked right at me like, ‘Yo he’s not….’ You know what I mean? I showed her my key. I literally showed her my key. At that point, I feel like there’s no more conversation, and I wasn’t here.” Property manager: “Had you been out here 20 minutes before–“ Holland: “It was probably 30 minutes that I was here; I’ve been sitting out here for–“ Property manager: “Are you going to let me let me talk or are you going to talk over me?” Holland: “Honestly I don’t care to hear you talk,” he said. Property manager: “Then leave.” Holland: “Why do I have to leave my pool that I pay for? She don’t live here — do you live here?” Property manager: “There is a sign that says that I can ask for anybody to leave at any time.” Holland: “But for what? But for … why am I leaving? I literally have been sitting here not doing sh*t, literally just got over here.” Property manager: “Shayne, stop.” Holland: “I feel threatened. Honestly, I don’t feel like I’m–“ Property manager: “I already came out here with her, and I have looked at everybody here–“ Holland: “I’m just saying, I showed her my key. I already showed her.” Property manager: “You haven’t been here for half an hour.” Holland: “I have been. I just left the gym; I literally just left the gym.” Property manager: “You haven’t been sitting right here for half an hour, Shayne.” Holland: “All right. I’m just saying–“ Property manager: “You just walked out of__” Holland: “That’s cool. Why can’t I show you my key and say that’s it?” Property manager: “She wanted your address.” Holland: “But if I have my key, I could have made up a number.”

In the second video, the property manager asks him to leave again; then, he and the officer argue about whether he should have responded to her question about his address.

Then the officer takes Holland’s apartment key out of his hand, and after a continued conversation, Holland walks back to his apartment.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon released a statement confirming that the incident was under investigation but that the officer had not been “suspended or disciplined.”

Statement from IMPD:

The officer has not been suspended or disciplined. The matter is under investigation. We have talked with several concerned members of the community and will continue that dialogue for the foreseeable future. The Executive Staff has received preliminary information, before and after the video, about the circumstances and will await the findings of the internal investigation.

Barrett & Stokely Inc., which manages the apartment complex, released a statement on Thursday, saying they were “deeply disturbed by the incident” and that they had apologized to the tenant involved. They also said they would meet “with residents to address any concerns” and “denounce any discrimination”:

As ownership, we are deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred on our property. We do not allow discrimination of any kind and will ensure that all of our current and future staff continue to receive fair housing and implicit bias training. The manager at the time of the incident was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation began,” said Alex Stokely, President of Barrett & Stokely. We have met with and personally apologized to the resident involved and will do everything within our power to prevent this from happening again. Our leadership team and staff will be meeting with residents to address any concerns they may have and additionally communicate any security needs and equally denounce any discrimination. Moving forward our management team will work closely to ensure our internal policies are upheld. We appreciate the public’s support and understanding as we work together to prevent this from happening again and making sure all or our residents and their guest feel welcome.

News 8 received an earlier statement from River Crossing at Keystone Crossing that confirmed the manager of the property had been placed on administrative leave.