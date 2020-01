IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead on the northeast side Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of North Irwin Avenue around 11:20 a.m for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a man and woman dead in an SUV.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

News 8 has requested more information from the Marion County Coroner’s Office.