IMPD investigating after two people shot, one killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and a second person is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday morning on the city’s near-northeast side, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 12 p.m. to the 3300 block of Baltimore Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s just south of East 34th Street and west of North Keystone Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD.

A short time later, officers found a second person at the scene who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the victim or any potential suspects.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Chirs.Craighill@indy.gov.