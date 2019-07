INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s east side.

A body was found just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of North Mitthoefer Road.

Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.