IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Mass Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s east side.
Around 7:56 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Massachusetts Avenue on a report of a fatal hit-and-run. IMPD did not immediately release any additional details on the incident.
This story will be updated when more information has been released. News 8 is on the way to the scene.
