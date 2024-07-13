Search
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Mass Ave.

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s east side.

Around 7:56 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Massachusetts Avenue on a report of a fatal hit-and-run. IMPD did not immediately release any additional details on the incident.

This story will be updated when more information has been released. News 8 is on the way to the scene.

