IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday afternoon identified 20-year-old Carlos Williams as the victim in the shooting.

IMPD was called out to the 2800 block of Elwin Drive just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday. That’s near 30th Street and Post Road on the city’s east side.

The person later identified as Williams was confirmed dead on the scene.

Police said that a teenager walking to school discovered the body near a tree line.