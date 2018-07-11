IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and later died at an area hospital early Wednesday.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched out to a person shot run in the 2300 block of North Harding Street.

Upon arrival, police found 25-year-old Sean Hamilton suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Hamilton was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Suspect information has yet to be released.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.