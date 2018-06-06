IMPD investigating fatal stabbing on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives are investigating after a man died after he had been stabbed Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 9:45 a.m. when officials were dispatched out to a person stabbed run in the 2600 block of Southeastern Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located an adult man that had been stabbed.

The an was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Suspect and victim information have yet to be released.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.