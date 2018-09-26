IMPD investigating shooting as homicide after victim dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The victim of a Sept. 14 shooting of a near northeast side has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim, 60-year-old Sylvester Collins, passed away in the early morning hours on Sept. 26. IMPD is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

On Sept. 14, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Stuart Street for a report of a person shot. Once on the scene, Collins was located and was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he would later pass away.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

(This first name of the victim has been corrected in this story.)